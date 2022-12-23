Jefferies Initiates 'Buy' On Global Health, Citing Clinical Excellence

Adding to this, Medanta's mature hospitals (called as GHL) comprising facilities of Gurugram, Indore and Ranchi accounted for 81% of its revenue and 77% of its total operational bed capacity in FY22, the note said.

The company has expanded its network to cities like Lucknow and Patna, which are underserved and have a dense population, Jefferies said.

"We expect a 17% CAGR in revenues over FY22-25E, led by ramp-up of Lucknow and Patna hospitals along with steady growth from mature hospitals", the research house said.

"Medanta's expansion into Central and East India along with a 550-bed expansion underway in Noida should de-risk it from any adverse policy decisions impacting Delhi/NCR region".

"Medanta’s average revenue per occupied bed, or ARPOB, is second only to Max Healthcare's, and its Ebitda margins are largely in-line with those of other hospital groups," Jefferies said.

Adding to this the margins of healthcare provider company should remain largely stable despite a decline in contribution of high-margin cash patients as new hopitals ramp up, the note said.

"Medanta’s ROCE should move upwards as asset utilization across hospital assets improves".