Jefferies Initiates 'Buy' On Global Health, Citing Clinical Excellence
Jefferies has set a price target of Rs 550 apiece on Global Health shares, implying an upside of 23%.
Shares of Global Health Ltd. gained after Jefferies initiated coverage with a "buy", citing strong brand equity achieved through clinical excellence.
The strong positioning in North India, specialising in cardiology and cardiac science, neuroscience, and oncology, has led the healthcare provider company to adopt a 'doctor-led' model of management, comprising over 1,100 doctors, which has led to high clinical excellence and created strong brand equity, the research house said in a Dec. 23 note.
Adding to this, Medanta's mature hospitals (called as GHL) comprising facilities of Gurugram, Indore and Ranchi accounted for 81% of its revenue and 77% of its total operational bed capacity in FY22, the note said.
The company has expanded its network to cities like Lucknow and Patna, which are underserved and have a dense population, Jefferies said.
"We expect a 17% CAGR in revenues over FY22-25E, led by ramp-up of Lucknow and Patna hospitals along with steady growth from mature hospitals", the research house said.
"Medanta's expansion into Central and East India along with a 550-bed expansion underway in Noida should de-risk it from any adverse policy decisions impacting Delhi/NCR region".
"Medanta’s average revenue per occupied bed, or ARPOB, is second only to Max Healthcare's, and its Ebitda margins are largely in-line with those of other hospital groups," Jefferies said.
Adding to this the margins of healthcare provider company should remain largely stable despite a decline in contribution of high-margin cash patients as new hopitals ramp up, the note said.
"Medanta’s ROCE should move upwards as asset utilization across hospital assets improves".
"We value Medanta at 20x FY25E EV/Ebitda, which is at a 9%/7% discount to Max/Apollo trading multiples, as we believe the company will bridge the current valuation gap with peers on strong Ebitda growth, a robust balance sheet, and an improving ROCE profile," Jefferies said.
High dependence on Chairperson Dr Naresh Trehan and increasing competition in Delhi-NCR region are the key downside risks, according to the research house.
Shares of the company rose 0.92% to Rs 450.45 apiece as of 10:38 a.m., compared to a 1% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The one analyst tracking the company maintains a "buy" rating. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.20%.