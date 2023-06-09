Jefferies Cuts Embassy, Mindspace REITs' Target Price Over Mixed Office Demand

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has cut the target price of Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Embassy Office Parks REIT over mixed demand for offices.

The brokerage revised the target price of Embassy to Rs 338 from Rs 378 while maintaining its 'buy' rating. Mindspace's target price was slashed to Rs 324 from Rs 337, with a 'hold' rating.

The real estate investment trusts have been flat since March 2023, even as real estate indices grew over 30%. REIT valuations are near two-year lows as they trade at a 20% discount to independent valuations, higher than the average 11% discount, according to Jefferies' analysis on Thursday. However, yields are still 0.6% higher than 10-year G-Sec yields.

REITs haven't been able to keep up with the rally in residential developers as office demand concerns continue to persist. "Strong residential performance versus offices has created sharp market movement differences," Jefferies said. While there are "pockets of strength" in the office space, supplies are expected to drop as developers prefer residential spaces.