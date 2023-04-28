Jefferies' Chris Wood Reduces Exposure In HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance

Jefferies' Chris Wood has cut weightage in Bajaj Finance Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. as part of his latest rebalancing of the global and Asia portfolios.

According to the GREED & fear report, tech conglomerate Sea Ltd. will be added back to the Asia-ex Japan long-only portfolio with a 4% weighting. "This will be paid for by removing the investment in Pinduoduo and shaving investment in Bajaj Finance by one percentage point," the note dated April 27 said.