Jefferies' Chris Wood Reduces Exposure In HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance
Investment in Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life have been cut by 1%, according to the latest 'Greed and FEAR' note.
Jefferies' Chris Wood has cut weightage in Bajaj Finance Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. as part of his latest rebalancing of the global and Asia portfolios.
According to the GREED & fear report, tech conglomerate Sea Ltd. will be added back to the Asia-ex Japan long-only portfolio with a 4% weighting. "This will be paid for by removing the investment in Pinduoduo and shaving investment in Bajaj Finance by one percentage point," the note dated April 27 said.
Wood's Asia ex-Japan long-only thematic portfolio has nine Indian stocks - RIL, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, L&T and Bajaj Finance.
Besides, GREED & fear will initiate a 5% position in Nvdia in the global portfolio. Investment in Samsung Electronics' perference shares will also be added to the portfolio.
"These new investments in the global portfolio will be paid for by removing the investments in Standard Chartered and Saudi Telecom, and by shaving investments in HDFC Life by one percentage point," the note said.
Wood's global long-only equity portfolio has five Indian stocks - Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance, Godrej Properties, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.