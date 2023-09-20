Jefferies' Chris Wood On Why India's Long-Term Story Trumps China's

Global money has ceased investing in China, leaving a significant opportunity for these funds to shift towards India, according to Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies.

The prevailing consensus that India presents a better long-term structural story than China, and the Indian demographics are a key reason for this preference, he said in an exclusive interview with BQ Prime. Wood has 15% exposure to India through his global fund and is constructive about the nation's prospects, viewing it positively even without accounting for potential surprises.

In terms of India's geopolitical positioning, if the BRICS addition goes through India would be part of a bloc responsible for 40% of global oil exports, significantly enhancing its influence, he said.