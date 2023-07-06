JBM Auto Shares Fall After Announcement Of Replacing HDFC On BSE 500
Among other rejigs, JSW Steel Ltd. will replace HDFC in S&P BSE Sensex, while Zomato will be replacing it in the S&P BSE 100.
Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. fell on Thursday, even as Asian Index announced that the auto components manufacturer will be replacing HDFC Ltd. on the BSE 500.
HDFC Ltd. will be merging with HDFC Bank Ltd. on July 13. The mortgage lender will be delisted from the exchange following the merger.
LTIMindtree Ltd. will be replacing the company on the NSE Nifty 50, the exchange said on Tuesday.
Shares of JBM Auto tumbled 14.33%, before paring losses to trade 11.23% lower as of 12:39 a.m., compared to a 0.42% advance in the S&P BSE 500.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.93, implying that the stock may be overbought.
The one analyst tracking the company recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 49.2%.