JBM Auto Shares Fall After Announcement Of Replacing HDFC On BSE 500

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. fell on Thursday, even as Asian Index announced that the auto components manufacturer will be replacing HDFC Ltd. on the BSE 500.

HDFC Ltd. will be merging with HDFC Bank Ltd. on July 13. The mortgage lender will be delisted from the exchange following the merger.

Among several other rejigs, JSW Steel Ltd. will replace HDFC in S&P BSE Sensex, while Zomato will be replacing it in the S&P BSE 100.