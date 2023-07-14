JBM Auto Shares At Record High On Winning Orders For 5,000 Electric Buses

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. hit a lifetime high on Friday after the company and its units bagged multiple orders for the supply of around 5,000 electric buses.

The bus and EV manufacturer received orders from state transport undertakings in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Odisha, among others, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

It will also supply buses to multiple Fortune 500 companies. Various buses, such as city buses, staff buses, and tarmac coaches, in both nine-metre and 12-metre categories, will be delivered for these orders.