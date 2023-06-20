J.B. Chemicals Gets A New 'Buy' As Jefferies Bets On Three-Pronged Strategy
Jefferies expects J.B. Chemical's India revenues to witness 13% CAGR over fiscal 2023-2026, clocking 3% growth ahead of industry.
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s India business will beat industry growth given its "three-pronged strategy", which includes life cycle management of key brands, synergistic acquisitions, and new launch targets, according to Jefferies.
The brokerage expects the company's India revenues to grow at 13% CAGR to Rs 2,370 crore over fiscal 2023-2026, clocking 3% growth ahead of the industry.
The strategy is to have a deeper penetration in focus therapies compared with a broad approach, Jefferies said. It has initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 2,680, implying a potential upside of 19%.
Shares of J.B. Chemicals advanced on Tuesday.
Shares of the company rose 3.21% to Rs 2,422.25 per share, compared to a 0.16% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:53 a.m. The share rose 4.3% intraday.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.5 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, 13 maintain 'buy' and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price target implies a potential downside of 3.8% over the next 12 months.
Lozenges Segment To Drive Exports
Contract manufacturing of Lozenges, where J.B. Chemicals has a "strong" customer relationship and technology, will lead the growth in exports of the pharmaceutical company, Jefferies said.
Currently, the company has a capacity utilisation of about 50% and can take on more contracts from its existing customers and expand into new geographies. It can also launch new products in the immunity and digestion segments, the brokerage said.
The drugmaker will clock an export revenue growth of 12% CAGR at Rs 570 crore over fiscal 2023 through 2026, Jefferies said.
Earnings Outlook For FY23-26
Noting J.B. Chemical's "predictable and sustainable earnings profile," the brokerage said it expects the company to witness a 12% CAGR increase in revenue. It will see a 17% and 20% CAGR in Ebitda and profit after tax, respectively, over fiscal 2023 through 2026, it said.
The company should emerge among the fastest-growing mid-sized company due to its India and contract manufacturing focus, Jefferies said.
J.B. Chemicals can clock high growth in the coming years, considering its superior execution capabilities and scope to expand its foothold in key acquired brands, Jefferies said.
Under a professional management team led by current Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Chopra, who previously led the India business at Cipla Ltd., the company has consistently outperformed the Indian pharma market's growth, it said.
It has made strategic acquisitions, revived potential growth in the contract manufacturing business, and improved the operating matrix and returns on capital employed under the new management, the brokerage said.