J.B. Chemicals Gets A New 'Buy' As Jefferies Bets On Three-Pronged Strategy

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s India business will beat industry growth given its "three-pronged strategy", which includes life cycle management of key brands, synergistic acquisitions, and new launch targets, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage expects the company's India revenues to grow at 13% CAGR to Rs 2,370 crore over fiscal 2023-2026, clocking 3% growth ahead of the industry.

The strategy is to have a deeper penetration in focus therapies compared with a broad approach, Jefferies said. It has initiated coverage with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 2,680, implying a potential upside of 19%.

Shares of J.B. Chemicals advanced on Tuesday.