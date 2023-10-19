'Jawan', 'Gadar' Contributed To Record Q2 Collections, Says PVR Inox's Sanjeev Bijli

The number of admissions in the third and fourth quarters is expected to be higher, if not at the same level as the second quarter, according to Sanjeev Bijli, executive director at PVR Inox Ltd.

Q2 has been an exception, with the highest footfall, average ticket price and spending per head, Bijli told BQ Prime. It also reported the highest ever box office collections in Q2 at Rs 13,358 crore.

"We recorded footfalls of 4.84 crore people, which translates to a 32% occupancy rate, which is close to pre-Covid levels," he said.

"As of September end, we have reported a net debt of Rs 1,100 crore, which is a significant reduction from the figure reported in March of Rs 1,548 crore," said Gaurav Sharma, senior vice president-corporate finance at PVR Inox. "We expect to end the year on a net cash positive basis."