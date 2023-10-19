'Jawan', 'Gadar' Contributed To Record Q2 Collections, Says PVR Inox's Sanjeev Bijli
PVR Inox reported the highest ever box office collections in Q2 at Rs 13,358 crore.
The number of admissions in the third and fourth quarters is expected to be higher, if not at the same level as the second quarter, according to Sanjeev Bijli, executive director at PVR Inox Ltd.
Q2 has been an exception, with the highest footfall, average ticket price and spending per head, Bijli told BQ Prime. It also reported the highest ever box office collections in Q2 at Rs 13,358 crore.
"We recorded footfalls of 4.84 crore people, which translates to a 32% occupancy rate, which is close to pre-Covid levels," he said.
"As of September end, we have reported a net debt of Rs 1,100 crore, which is a significant reduction from the figure reported in March of Rs 1,548 crore," said Gaurav Sharma, senior vice president-corporate finance at PVR Inox. "We expect to end the year on a net cash positive basis."
PVR Inox Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 2.3 times at Rs 166.2 crore vs loss of Rs 71.5 crore.
Revenue is up 2.9 times at Rs 1,999.9 crore vs. Rs 686 crore.
Ebitda is up 4.59 times at Rs 706.8 crore vs. Rs 153.7 crore.
Margin at 35.34% vs. 22.4%
Movie Trends And Regional Viewership
Hindi films have performed well this quarter owing to films like 'Jawan', 'Gadar', 'OMG 2', and 'Dream Girl 2', which largely contributed to box office admissions, Bijli said.
“In South India also, we had 'Jailer' launch in August, which did very well. South India continues to remain a very important market because the movie-going index there is much higher,” he said.
South India has 32% of the total 1,702 screens on PVR Inox.
Positive Outlook
The next few months look exciting, given the kind of movie pipeline across Hindi, regional and English films, said Sharma.
Bijli said that PVR offers a lot of marketing support, personalisation, offers on food and beverages, and ticket price combinations to ensure more people come into cinemas.
The passport subscription programme, launched earlier this week, offers viewers the chance to purchase a ticket combo for Rs 699 and view 10 films from Monday to Thursday, Bijli said. It is in its pilot phase and is operationalised in select cities, he added.
There has been a lot of flexibility in the last two to three years where producers are looking to release on days other than Friday, which was traditionally the case. Some movies are aligning themselves with holiday weekends to garner attendance, he said.
New Screen Addition
The 68 new screens added are doing well, especially the ones in Patna, which has been an uncharted territory before, Bijli said. "Going forward, we expect to add 40 screens each quarter for the second half of the year," he said.
They are looking to tap into underserved markets like Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Ajmer and some other places in South India that have a high propensity for watching movies, Bijli said.
“We are also investing largely across formats such as Director's Cut, Insignia, IMAX, and 4Dx, which are differentiated products and can’t be replicated at home. These are the formats for which consumers are willing to pay more as well,” Bijli said.
For Hindi movies, the market share ranges between 30 and 35%, Sharma said. Typically, if it is an urban-focused movie, the market share could be even higher for the overall India box office collections, he said.