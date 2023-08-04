Traders Eye Five Basis Points As BOJ Intervention Point

In Japan, the question is how far and how fast the BOJ will let rates rise under its tweak to yield-curve control. The central bank came in around 0.6% on Monday and as 0.65% was breached on Thursday. Traders are keeping a close eye on how fast the benchmark yield, which slipped a half basis point to 0.64% as of 4:17 p.m. in Tokyo on Friday, may rise through the next psychologically important line of 0.7%.