Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors Ratings Upgraded To 'Ba3' By Moody's

Moody's Investors Service Inc. has upgraded the ratings of Tata Motors Ltd. and Jaguar Land Rover to 'Ba3' with a positive outlook.

Tata Motors' improved credit profile along with strong profitability and free cash flow has helped the company to reduce its borrowings despite higher capital expenditure, the credit ratings agency said in a note on Thursday.

An increasing per capita and disposable incomes along with growing working age population will help boost the passenger vehicles segment. A cyclical recovery and a large push by the government towards infrastructure will help to increase the demand for the electric vehicles, according to Moody's.

It predicts that Tata Motors' commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle businesses will achieve a growth of 2% to 5% in the next two financial years.

JLR’s strong operating performance and improved credit metrics over the past 12 months helped in upgrading its ratings. It stepped up its production volume in the last four quarters as supply chain constraints reduced, Moody's said.

This led to a 25% growth in the rolling 12-month wholesale volume, which was 3.64 lakh units at the end of September from just 2.93 lakh in the year-ago period. The wholesale would increase to at least 4 lakh units by the current fiscal, it said.