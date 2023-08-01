J Kumar Infraprojects Shares Hit Seven-Year High After Bagging Four NHAI Projects

Shares of J Kumar Infraprojects ended 4.20% higher at 376.2 apiece, compared to a 0.10% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced as much as 7.19% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 387 apiece, the most since Jan. 7, 2016.

It has risen nearly 38.16% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 86.4, implying that the stock may be overbought.

All six analysts tracking J Kumar Infraprojects maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 5.2%.