It's A Stock Picker's Market, Says Prime Securities' N Jayakumar
The markets are expected to inch up gradually if the current level of caution persists among investors, according to Prime Securities Ltd.'s N Jayakumar.
Apart from a select few small caps, Jayakumar, managing director at Prime Securities, sees no froth and expects the markets to rise slowly. It will remain a "stock picker’s market" as it has been for the last 18 months, he said.
There will be a game of sector rotation, and the under-owned and under-loved stocks will be the key targets, he said.
As companies rationalised and cut costs in recent years, the trend seems to have shifted to increasing capital expenditures in the private sector. In contrast to the previous low-digit numbers, increased investments in fresh capacity, acquiring new capacity, and brownfield investments will contribute to double-digit growth in earnings, Jayakumar said.
The shift towards private sector capital expenditure will be drastically adopted in the calendar year 2023, according to him.
Outlook On Sectors
Activity among sectors like roads, power and steel consumption is picking up, the MD said. The top two to three players in capital goods verticals are increasing their capital expenditure. Smaller companies involved in hydraulics, engineering, machine tools, engineering and manufactured exports have been growing their capacities, he said.
There has been significant consolidation in the metal and steel industry in the last 10 years, and the National Company Law Tribunal process has led to multiple players collapsing. At present, around 90% of the listed space is accounted for by the top four to five participants in the sector, who are increasing their capacity, Jayakumar said. It is expected that these major players will increase their capacity and private sector capital expenditure by 10-15% over the next three years, he said
There are indications that rather than focusing on the last twelve months' performance, companies are taking a longer view of the market, according to Jayakumar.
The current situation is opposite that of past metal cycle jigs because players now have a different leverage position. The top two players are debt-free, and the levels of debt—equity and debt to Ebitda are significantly different from what they have been in the past, Jayakumar said.
Based on these parameters, free cash flow generated by the businesses could be used for debt repayment and expansions, which is a better move than just financing through debt, he said.
Risk Of Overhaul
However, sometimes there is an excessive amount of information on the market, causing stocks to get overvalued; movements that should take place within a time span of five years occur in six months, the MD said. As a result, situations can arise in which the sector does well but stocks do not rise as they already rose at an earlier stage, he said.
Apart from this, turnover in a given sector could exceed one year. "These are the challenges of being in today’s market."
As India increases its per capita income, discretionary expenditure will surge and manufacturing activities will increase, he said. This will eventually lead to an increase in the scale of operations.
However, the per capita income curve can only be used for the identification of preferred sectors. From a domestic retail investor’s perspective, it all comes down to stock selection in the end, Jayakumar said.
