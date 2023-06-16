It's A Stock Picker's Market, Says Prime Securities' N Jayakumar

The markets are expected to inch up gradually if the current level of caution persists among investors, according to Prime Securities Ltd.'s N Jayakumar.

Apart from a select few small caps, Jayakumar, managing director at Prime Securities, sees no froth and expects the markets to rise slowly. It will remain a "stock picker’s market" as it has been for the last 18 months, he said.

There will be a game of sector rotation, and the under-owned and under-loved stocks will be the key targets, he said.

As companies rationalised and cut costs in recent years, the trend seems to have shifted to increasing capital expenditures in the private sector. In contrast to the previous low-digit numbers, increased investments in fresh capacity, acquiring new capacity, and brownfield investments will contribute to double-digit growth in earnings, Jayakumar said.

The shift towards private sector capital expenditure will be drastically adopted in the calendar year 2023, according to him.