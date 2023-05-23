ITI Shares Jump 7% After Securing Advance Purchase Order From BSNL

Shares of ITI Ltd. rose the most in two weeks on Tuesday after the company bagged a Rs 3,889 crore advance purchase order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. Bengaluru for 4G rollout.

The project entails planning, engineering, supply, installation, commissioning, and advanced mezzanine cards for the 4G network at 23,633 sites in the west zone of the BSNL network for nine years, according to its filing. ITI will manufacture the radio access network, with a supply period of 18–24 months.