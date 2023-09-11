ITI Shares Hit Three-Year High After New Laptops, Micro PC Launches

Shares of ITI Ltd. rose to an over three year high on Monday after it developed its own branded laptop and micro computer.

Branded as ‘Smaash’, the products have already been deployed in the market, according to an exchange filing. ITI Ltd. has won many tenders, competing against multi-national brands like Acer Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Dell Computer Corp. and Lenovo Group Ltd., it said.

The two flagship products— laptops and micro computers— have been designed in association with Intel Corp. A Memorandum of Understanding has also been signed with the semiconductor chip manufacturer for design and manufacturing.