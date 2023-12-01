ITD Cementation Shares Jump Over 12% After Rs 1,001-Crore Order Win

Shares of the company rose as much as 12.89% before paring gains to trade 7.20% higher at 10:42 a.m. This compares to a 0.63% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 143.12% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75.

Of the five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 129.1%.