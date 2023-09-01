ITD Cementation Shares Hit Record High After Bagging Rs 3,290-Crore Marine Contract

ITD Cementation's stock was trading 12.17% higher at Rs 243.8 apiece compared to a 0.30% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:39 a.m. The stock rose as much as 13.87% intra-day to hit a record high of Rs 247.5 apiece.

It has risen 105.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 22 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Four out of the five analysts tracking ITD Cementation maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 4.3%.