ITC's Hotel Business Demerger To Improve Return On Capital, Say Analysts

Brokerages expect a better return on capital employed by ITC Ltd. after the demerger of its hotel business.

The conglomerate announced that its board of directors had granted in principle approval for the demerger on Monday.

The conglomerate will retain a 40% stake in the newly formed entity, while the remaining 60% will be held directly by the company’s existing shareholders in proportion to their shareholdings.

Additional details about the proposed reorganisation and scheme of arrangements will be shared after final board approval on Aug. 14.