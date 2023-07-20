ITC Stock Hits Record High, Breaches Rs 6 Lakh Crore In Market Capitalisation

ITC Ltd.'s market capitalisation breached Rs 6 lakh crore mark after its shares rose 2.11% to hit an all time high of Rs 488.95 apiece on Thursday.

Shares of ITC are trading 1.7% higher at Rs 487 apiece as of 12.30 pm, compared to 0.19% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen nearly 47.52% year-to-date.

The total traded volume stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 39 analysts tracking the company, 35 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock and four recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 2%.