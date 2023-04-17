ITC Shares Hit An All-Time High
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 8.5% over the next 12 months.
Shares of ITC Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday and jumped 1.62% to a record high of Rs 402 during the day.
The relative strength index was at 68.72. Out of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 36 maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest a 'hold' on the stock.
The FMCG stock closed 1.15% higher on Monday at Rs 400.15 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.68%.
Shares of fast-moving consumer goods companies traded higher on Monday as the NSE Nifty FMCG Index closed 1.03% higher.
Twelve out of the 15 constituents compiled by the gauge advanced, while Procter & Gamble Hygiene Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. declined in trade.
Shares of Nestle India Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., and ITC Ltd. advanced over 1%.