ITC Shares Hit An All-Time High

Shares of ITC Ltd. hit an all-time high on Monday and jumped 1.62% to a record high of Rs 402 during the day.

The relative strength index was at 68.72. Out of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 36 maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest a 'hold' on the stock.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 8.5% over the next 12 months.

The FMCG stock closed 1.15% higher on Monday at Rs 400.15 apiece, while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.68%.