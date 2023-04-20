ITC Shares Hit All-Time High
Sproutlife Foods is a maker of snacks like Yogabar. The deal will be closed in three to four years.
Shares of ITC Ltd. hit an all-time high after it agreed to buy Sproutlife Foods.
The company has signed the transaction documents, including the Securities Subscription & Purchase Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement, to acquire the entire stake in Sproutlife Foods, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the stock had scaled up to Rs 402 apiece, following a rise in the company's profits in the fourth quarter of FY23.
Shares of ITC rose 0.28% to Rs 399.85 apiece as of 11:43 a.m., compared to a 0.06% gains in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 0.98% intraday to hit a fresh high of Rs 402.65 apiece. The relative strength index was at 67.2.
Out of the 38 analysts tracking the company, 36 maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.7%.