ITC Shares Hit All-Time High

Shares of ITC Ltd. hit an all-time high after it agreed to buy Sproutlife Foods.

The company has signed the transaction documents, including the Securities Subscription & Purchase Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement, to acquire the entire stake in Sproutlife Foods, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Sproutlife Foods is the maker of snacks like Yogabar. The deal will be closed in three to four years.

On Tuesday, the stock had scaled up to Rs 402 apiece, following a rise in the company's profits in the fourth quarter of FY23.