ITC Shares Fall As Hotel Business Spinoff Plan Is 'Back On The Table'

Shares of ITC Ltd. fell the most in over a week on Tuesday, the company revived its plan to carve out the hotels business as the sector has recovered from the pandemic's lows.

The conglomerate was looking for an "alternative business structure" for its hotel business, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri said in an interview with Hindu BusinessLine. ITC's plans to spinoff its hotel businesses had been shelved since the pandemic. Recovery in its hotel business after the pandemic was the primary reason for the demerger proposal to be "back on the table", Puri said.