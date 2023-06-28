ITC Price Target Raised By Jefferies On Improving Profitability

ITC Ltd.'s target price was increased by Jefferies given the improving profitability as the industry rebounds after the Covid induced nation-wide lockdown.

The hotel business has seen high volatility with 10-year revenue CAGR at 9%, Jefferies said. However, recent trends are much stronger, as the sector is seeing an up-turn post-Covid, it said. Annualised revenue for FY18-23 is at 12%, with FY23 EBIT margin at decade-high of 21%, the brokerage said.

"With improving profitability, we shift to EV/ Ebitda valuation for the hotel business," Jefferies said in a June 27 note. "We apply 18 times EV/Ebitda multiple pegging at a discount to our fair value for the leader, Indian Hotels at 23 times," it said.

Jefferies increased the price target on ITC from Rs 520 to Rs 530, indicating an upside potential of 19% to the current market price.

The company is focusing on asset-light hotel business model, given that high capex and subpar return profile has remained a cause of concern for investors.

The asset-light strategy enables the company to quickly expand their room inventory through management contracts, according to the company's recent media interaction.

The Chairman Sanjiv Puri too in a recent media interaction reiterated that ITC is considering an alternate structure for the business, though there is no clarity on the final outcome, Jefferies said in the note.

Currently, slightly over half of the room inventory is through management contracts, while rest comes from owned hotels. The premium ITC hotels are entirely owned while 'Fortune' and 'WelcomHeritage' are under management contracts; 'WelcomHotel' is a mix of both models, according to the note. "Revenue skew continues to be towards own hotels."

The asset-light strategy is also evident in the limited pipeline of under-construction projects currently, despite plans to add 20 new hotels in the next two years, it said.

The hotel business contributed around 5% of ITC revenues and EBIT over the last decade, according to the note. However, it accounted for more than 20% of ITC's capex in the past, it said.