ITC Investors To Get 1 Share Of Hotels Unit For Every 10 Held In Parent

ITC Ltd. shareholders will get 1 share in its hotels unit for every 10 held in the cigarettes-to-staples company.

The share-entitlement ratio has been determined on the basis of the share capital or the number of shares of the two companies and has no bearing on the market capitalisation of ITC Hotels, the company said in an exchange filing.

The hotels business will be given a license to use ‘ITC’ brand, the company said. The turnover of the spun-off unit for the year ended March 31, 2023 was Rs 2,573.2 crore, representing 3.7% of the company standalone top line.

The indicative timeline for listing ITC Hotels is about 15 months.

ITC revied the plan to spin off its hotel business on to unlock value as the hospitality industry recovers from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director at the cigarettes-to-staples maker, had said that since there are indications of the industry on a positive trajectory, the demerger was back on the table.

The board also approved the acquisition of shares of two hotel companies. ITC will buy 25% stake in Maharaja Heritage from Russel Credit Ltd., and 45.36% stake in International Travel House Ltd.