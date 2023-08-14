ITC, Divi's Laboratories, Vodafone Idea Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

ITC Ltd. will be reporting its results for the quarter ended June on Monday.

The company is likely to post a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,860.8 crore and revenue of Rs 17,811.8 crore for the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings today. Consolidated revenue is expected to be Rs 1,995.1 crore, while net profit can touch Rs 407.3 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 10,639.6 crore and net loss of Rs 7,155.5 crore, according to estimates.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jagran Prakashan, Jai Balaji Industries, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Kama Holdings, Knr Constructions, Kaveri Seed Company, Lux Industries, Magellanic Cloud, Meghmani Organics, Rajesh Exports, Primo Chemicals, Pitti Engineering, Rama Steel Tubes, Techno Electric & Engineering will report their results on Monday as well.

Other companies reporting their results for quarter-ended June on Monday are Agarwal Industrial Corp, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Arman Financial Services, Aster DM Healthcare, Astra Microwave Products, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Borosil, Brightcom Group, Confidence Petroleum India, Easy Trip Planners, Gensol Engineering, Gabriel India, Globus Spirits, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Grindwell Norton, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Oil Exploration, HMA Agro Industries, Uflex, Vishnu Chemicals, Wockhardt, Swan Energy, Senco Gold, Saksoft, Sanghi Industries, Sirca Paints India, Steel Exchange India, SpiceJet.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday: