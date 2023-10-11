Israeli Stocks Have Fallen After War Broke Out, But History Offers A Silver Lining

While Middle East is witnessing its worst conflict in decades after the Hamas attack on Israel, global markets may face negligible impact, at least going by historical trends. Long-term data suggests even the Israeli markets are resilient.

Israel's TA-35 index has fallen 5.33% since the latest war between Israel and Hamas broke out after an audacious attack by the militant organisation. Indian and U.S. market indices—Nifty 50 and Dow Jones—have been steady even as Brent crude rose since the war began. The U.S. dollar has weakened 0.33%.