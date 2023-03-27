Israeli Markets Rally On Signs Of Delay To Netanyahu’s Reforms

The shekel lost as much as 2.2% at the open on Monday, before recouping losses. It rose 0.7% to 3.5587 as of 12:49 p.m. in Jerusalem — its sixth day of gains and the longest winning streak since October 2021. Traders are bracing for bigger price swings, with the shekel’s one-month implied volatility approaching the highest since the pandemic rout in March 2020.