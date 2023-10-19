Israel-Hamas War: Reinsurance Renewal Rates May See Double-Digit Hike From January

The Israel-Hamas war is impacting the reinsurance sector, as it expects to witness a surge in renewal premium rates. This is in addition to the rate hikes being witnessed in the natural calamity risk insurance segment due to adverse climate changes and global warming.

"Average reinsurance rates might go up by 15% to 20% and retrocession rates may go up by 20% to 25%, subject to how the war situation further develops," said Rohit Boda, group managing director of the insurance and reinsurance broker, JB Boda Group.

Retrocession refers to reinsuring of a risk to reduce the original reinsurer's risk of loss.

However, claim history will always be a major contributor to the pricing, and terms and conditions, he said.

Prateek Singhal, head of reinsurance at Howden Insurance Brokers India Pvt., told BQ Prime that the increase in rates depends on the line of business and it is sector-specific. "Rates have increased from 7% to 12%, depending on the line of business."

He highlighted certain sectors that are witnessing an increase due to the global war and conflict, he said, "We are witnessing an increase in rates of war and terrorism, the aviation sector (impacted by the delay and change of air path), and energy."

Currently, they are finding it difficult to get capacity, even at increased rates, he said. "The cyber capacity has totally shrunk, whereas the energy market is refusing to cover war under risk factors."

Also, the marine supply chain where cargo vessels pass through war zones will be reworked or examined closely, Boda said.

Singhal said that only proposals for pure property have not witnessed drastic hikes, since they don’t get mixed with the global war and conflict situation.