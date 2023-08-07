Is This The Right Time To Invest In Pharma Stocks?

Domestic businesses will be key growth drivers for the pharma sector this fiscal year, according to Purvi Shah, deputy vice president, fundamental research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

The sector is expected to see 10–11% growth domestically this year, and most companies have already reached and will surpass this estimated level, according to her. This provides investors with a good buying opportunity.

However, some companies have expensive valuations, and one should wait for corrections due to broader markets, Shah says.

Nifty Pharma has been rising over the last few trading sessions. On a one-month basis, the index has gained 11.25%; while it has risen 21.22% on a year-to-date basis.