Is Consumption Now Spelt As Konsumption In The Investing World?

All across FY23 and more so in the second quarter results, we are seeing increasing commentary and evidence of a K-shaped recovery in the great Indian consumption story. In fact, one can argue that the K is more pronounced than ever in India.

A recent note from DSP Mutual Fund points out that a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 in 2019-2020 puts the earner in the top 10% of the Indian population, and so the "per capita potential" numbers must be taken with a pinch of salt. Nothing brings out that dichotomy more than the pattern of consumption in post-pandemic India, as highlighted by the results and the commentary of the listed consumption sector players.

These trends take time to change, and while there has been a nascent recovery in the badly hit fast-moving consumer goods space, the K-shaped narrative still holds. Granted, a consumer confidence survey by Jefferies in Asia showed that 80% of respondents in India feel more confident regarding their finances, but I would reckon they have spoken to the urban consumer at large in India. Going by the feedback of Indian companies, the rural guy is still hurting.