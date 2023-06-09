Iron Ore, Pellet Exports Fall 9.3% In May

India’s exports of iron ore and pellets fell by 9.35% in May as weak Chinese demand weighed down volume.

Exports of iron ore lumps and fines fell 4% month-on-month to 2.88 million tonne in May 2023, according to SteelMint data. Pellets and concentrate exports stood at 0.51 MT in May, a 30% month-on-month drop.

Lower exports reflect falling global demand and reduced imports by China as its construction and real estate sectors struggle to recover. Pellet exports are expected to be sluggish due to lack of "sustainability of high-grade material demand as well as higher iron ore prices in China", according to SteelMint.

Weak global demand and falling steel prices dragged down iron ore prices to hit six-month lows, with the benchmark Fe62% down $12 a tonne over April. That eroded pellet export realisations by Rs 2,000 per tonne as compared with domestic prices in April.