Iron Ore Climbs to Four-Month High on Optimism Over China Policy

A freight train carrying iron ore travels towards Port Hedland, Australia, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A two-day drive from the nearest big city, Perth, Port Hedland is the nexus of Australia’s iron-ore industry, the terminus of one of Australia’s longest private railways that hauls ore about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the mines of BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. The line ran a record-breaking test train weighing almost 100,000 tons that was more than 7 kilometers long in 2001, and even normal trains haul up to 250 wagons of ore. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg