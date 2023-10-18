IRM Energy IPO Opens For Subscription Today: Is It Fairly Valued?

IRM Energy Ltd., a city gas distribution company, is set to launch its initial public offering on Wednesday. The three-day issue, priced in the range of Rs 480-505 per share, will conclude on Oct. 20.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.08 crore equity shares by existing shareholders and aims to raise around Rs 545 crore through the public issue.

The city gas distribution company has operations in Gujarat, Punjab, Union territory of Daman and Diu, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, and is engaged in the business of local natural gas distribution network. It supplies natural gas as compressed natural gas and piped natural gas.

As on June 30, it had 52,454 domestic customers, 269 commercial customers and 184 industrial customers. The company is expected to list on Oct. 31 on the BSE and NSE.

The company plans to use the proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements towards development of the CGD network in the geographical areas of Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) between FY24 to FY27.

It also aims to use it for the prepayment or repayment of outstanding borrowings as well as general corporate purposes.

Promoters Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and IRM Trust (held through its managing trustee, Dr Rajiv Indravadan Modi) hold 49.5% and 18.4% equity in the company, respectively.

As the issue opens for subscription, let's see how it compares with its listed peers.

Valuation Snapshot

At the upper price band, IRM Energy is valued at a P/E of 33 times, with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,073.5 crore post-issue of equity shares and a return on net worth of 18.2%, according to brokerage Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.