IRFC Shares Hit Record High After Multiple Large Trades

Shares of the company surged 14.53% to Rs 63.85 apiece as of 9:36 a.m., compared with 0.28% gain in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose as much as 15.70% to hit a record high of Rs 64.5 per share.

The stock has risen 95.6% on a year-to-date basis and 145% since listing on Jan. 28, 2021. The shares are up 29% in the past five days and rose 40% in the past 30 days.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at five times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 87, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

One analyst tracking the company maintains a ‘hold’ on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 48.1%.