IRFC Shares Hit Record High After Multiple Large Trades
At least 1.36 crore shares changed hands in multiple large trades in the price band of Rs 62.15 to Rs 62.40 apiece.
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corp. hit a record high after multiple large trades.
At least 1.36 crore shares changed hands in multiple large trades, according to Bloomberg. Equity changed hands at a price band of Rs 62.15 to Rs 62.40 apiece. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Shares of the company surged 14.53% to Rs 63.85 apiece as of 9:36 a.m., compared with 0.28% gain in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose as much as 15.70% to hit a record high of Rs 64.5 per share.
The stock has risen 95.6% on a year-to-date basis and 145% since listing on Jan. 28, 2021. The shares are up 29% in the past five days and rose 40% in the past 30 days.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at five times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 87, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
One analyst tracking the company maintains a ‘hold’ on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 48.1%.