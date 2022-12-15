IRCTC Shares Drop After Government Decides To Sell 2.5% Stake
The OFS will see the government offload 2 crore shares of the Indian Railways' ticketing arm at an offer price of Rs 680 per share
Shares of IRCTC Ltd. fell the most since Aug. 29 on Thursday after the government said it would sell a 2.5% stake in the company through an offer for sale.
The OFS will see the government offload 2 crore shares of the Indian Railways' ticketing arm at an offer price of Rs 680 per share, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The OFS will open on Dec. 15 for non-retail investors and on Dec. 16 for retail investors.
Non-retail investors who placed their bids on the first day and chose to carry them forward to the second day would be allowed to do so and would also be allowed to revise their bids as per the OFS guidelines, the IRCTC said.
IRCTC will reserve 25% of the offer size for mutual funds and insurance companies.
The Indian Railways' ticketing arm will also reserve 10% of the offering for retail investors, who can place bids for shares aggregating up to Rs 2 lakh.
In addition to the offer shares, eligible employees may be offered shares representing 0.5% of IRCTC's total shareholding. Employees may apply for equity shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh.
However, any bids by eligible employees will be considered for allocation, in the first instance, for up to Rs 2 lakh, the IRCTC said.
The offer for sale will be executed through a separate, designated window of the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Shares of IRCTC fell 5.03% to Rs 697.75 apiece as of 11 a.m., compared with 0.52% fall in the benchmark Sensex. The total traded volume is 9.2 times its 30-day average volume.
About 62% of analysts have changed their price targets on the stock over the past month. Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, three maintain a 'buy' rating, one suggests to 'hold' the stock, and five recommend to 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.