IRCTC Shares Drop After Government Decides To Sell 2.5% Stake

Shares of IRCTC Ltd. fell the most since Aug. 29 on Thursday after the government said it would sell a 2.5% stake in the company through an offer for sale.

The OFS will see the government offload 2 crore shares of the Indian Railways' ticketing arm at an offer price of Rs 680 per share, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The OFS will open on Dec. 15 for non-retail investors and on Dec. 16 for retail investors.

Non-retail investors who placed their bids on the first day and chose to carry them forward to the second day would be allowed to do so and would also be allowed to revise their bids as per the OFS guidelines, the IRCTC said.