Ircon International Wins Rs 144 Crore Railway Order; Stock Hits Five-Week High

Shares of Ircon International Ltd. rose the most in over five weeks after it bagged an order worth Rs 144 crore from Railways for the Jiribam-Imphal new Railway Line Project.

The company received a Letter of award from Northeast Frontier Railway Construction on a competitive bidding basis, and it is expected to be executed in 365 days from the date of issuance, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of the company rose 4.23% to Rs 83.75 apiece as of 2:41 p.m., compared to a 0.54% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 4.67%, the highest single-day jump since June 7. The stock has risen nearly 39.92% year-to-date.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 54.3.

Both the analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 8%.