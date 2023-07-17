Ircon International Wins Rs 144 Crore Railway Order; Stock Hits Five-Week High
The company wins order worth Rs 144 crore from Northeast Frontier Railway Construction for Jiribam-Imphal new Railway Line Project
Shares of Ircon International Ltd. rose the most in over five weeks after it bagged an order worth Rs 144 crore from Railways for the Jiribam-Imphal new Railway Line Project.
The company received a Letter of award from Northeast Frontier Railway Construction on a competitive bidding basis, and it is expected to be executed in 365 days from the date of issuance, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of the company rose 4.23% to Rs 83.75 apiece as of 2:41 p.m., compared to a 0.54% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 4.67%, the highest single-day jump since June 7. The stock has risen nearly 39.92% year-to-date.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 54.3.
Both the analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 8%.