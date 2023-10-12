Ircon Granted 'Navratna' Status By Government

Ircon is a CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, with an annual consolidated turnover of Rs 10,750 crore and a net profit of Rs 765 crore for FY23, it said.

CPSE are categorised into 'Maharatna', 'Navratna', and 'Miniratnas.'

When given the status of 'Navratna,' CPSEs have a comparative advantage over other companies as they have been granted financial independence to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore without seeking approval from the Union government.

The board of the 'Navratna' companies has autonomy to incur capital expenditure on the purchase of new items or for replacement without any monetary ceiling and to enter into technology joint ventures or strategic alliances, among others.