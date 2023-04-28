IRB Infrastructure Shares Gain After Bagging Rs 7,380 Crore Hyderabad Project

Shares of IRB Infrastructure gained after it bagged an order for Rs 7,380 crore through a successful bid in Telangana's Hyderabad.

The project to construct Hyderabad's outer ring road spans 158 km of roads for an eight-lane ring road expressway.

The company's asset base is set to reach over Rs 70,000 crore and its share in the toll-operate-transfer space to 37%, which is the largest by any private player in India.