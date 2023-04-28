BQPrimeMarketsIRB Infrastructure Shares Gain After Bagging Rs 7,380 Crore Hyderabad Project
IRB Infrastructure Shares Gain After Bagging Rs 7,380 Crore Hyderabad Project

The project to construct Hyderabad's outer ring road spans 158 km of roads for an eight-lane ring road expressway.

28 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Tumkur-Chitradurga road asset managed by IRB. (Source Company website)</p></div>
The Tumkur-Chitradurga road asset managed by IRB. (Source Company website)
Shares of IRB Infrastructure gained after it bagged an order for Rs 7,380 crore through a successful bid in Telangana's Hyderabad.

The company's asset base is set to reach over Rs 70,000 crore and its share in the toll-operate-transfer space to 37%, which is the largest by any private player in India.

Shares of the company gained 2.02% to Rs 27.7 apiece, compared to a 0.13% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:26 a.m.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 4.3%.

