IRB Infrastructure Shares Gain After Bagging Rs 7,380 Crore Hyderabad Project
The project to construct Hyderabad's outer ring road spans 158 km of roads for an eight-lane ring road expressway.
Shares of IRB Infrastructure gained after it bagged an order for Rs 7,380 crore through a successful bid in Telangana's Hyderabad.The project to construct Hyderabad's outer ring road spans 158 km of roads for an eight-lane ring road expressway.The company's asset base is set to reach over Rs 70,000 crore and its share in the toll-operate-transfer space to 37%, which is the largest by any private player in India.
Shares of the company gained 2.02% to Rs 27.7 apiece, compared to a 0.13% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:26 a.m.
Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 4.3%.
