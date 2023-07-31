IRB Infrastructure Q1 Results: Profit Falls 63%, Revenue Slips 15%

The company witnessed a growth of 18% in aggregate toll collection in the assets under the IRB Infra portfolio and the assets under the IRB Infrastructure Trust.

The toll collection was Rs 1,183 crore as against Rs 1,000 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers closed 0.6% lower at Rs 26 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.5% rise in the benchmark Sensex.