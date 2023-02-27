IRB Infrastructure Gains After Securing Rs 2,132-Crore Deal From NHAI

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. advanced after it secured a deal from the National Highways Authority of India.

The company has secured a Letter of Award from the NHAI to upgrade the six-lane highway with a paved shoulder on NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur sections in Gujarat, according to its exchange filing. The total consideration for the said project stands at Rs 2,132 crore, it said.

Following the order win, the company’s order book now stands at around Rs 20,892 crore (excluding GST), which includes a construction order book of Rs 9,714 crore, providing strong visibility for the next two-and-a-half years.