IRB Infrastructure Gains After Securing Rs 2,132-Crore Deal From NHAI
The company’s order book now stands at around Rs 20,892 crore, providing strong visibility for the next two-and-a-half years.
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. advanced after it secured a deal from the National Highways Authority of India.
The company has secured a Letter of Award from the NHAI to upgrade the six-lane highway with a paved shoulder on NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur sections in Gujarat, according to its exchange filing. The total consideration for the said project stands at Rs 2,132 crore, it said.
Following the order win, the company’s order book now stands at around Rs 20,892 crore (excluding GST), which includes a construction order book of Rs 9,714 crore, providing strong visibility for the next two-and-a-half years.
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers gained 2.32% to Rs 28.65 apiece, as of 10:07 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.88%. Intraday, the stock rose as much as 4.82% to Rs 29.35 per share.
Total traded volume stood at 4.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.
About 38% of analysts have revised their target prices on the stock in the past month.
Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 3.6%.