IRB Infrastructure Developers Shares Gain As Toll Collections Rise 21% In March
The company's total toll collection increased 21% YoY in March to Rs 3,699.91 crore.
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. advanced the most in over two weeks after reporting a surge in toll collection in March.
The company's subsidiaries and joint ventures under its private InvIT reported a 21% year-on-year increase in total toll collection of Rs 3,699.91 crore in March.
The entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported a 40% rise in toll collection at Rs 1,930.85 crore, while its subsidiaries raked in Rs 1,769.06 crore in toll collection, a growth of 5% year-on-year.
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.54% to Rs 26.3 apiece as of 11:44 a.m., compared to a 0.35% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 3.86% intraday, the most in over two weeks since March 31. The relative strength index was at 49.8.
Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 6.5% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing