BQPrimeMarketsIRB Infrastructure Developers Shares Gain As Toll Collections Rise 21% In March
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IRB Infrastructure Developers Shares Gain As Toll Collections Rise 21% In March

The company's total toll collection increased 21% YoY in March to Rs 3,699.91 crore.

11 Apr 2023, 12:08 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A toll plaza in Rajasthan constructed by IRB Infrastructure Developers. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
A toll plaza in Rajasthan constructed by IRB Infrastructure Developers. (Photo: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. advanced the most in over two weeks after reporting a surge in toll collection in March.

The company's subsidiaries and joint ventures under its private InvIT reported a 21% year-on-year increase in total toll collection of Rs 3,699.91 crore in March.

The entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported a 40% rise in toll collection at Rs 1,930.85 crore, while its subsidiaries raked in Rs 1,769.06 crore in toll collection, a growth of 5% year-on-year.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Steady Gains As JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hold Steady Gains As JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki Lead
Read More

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.54% to Rs 26.3 apiece as of 11:44 a.m., compared to a 0.35% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 3.86% intraday, the most in over two weeks since March 31. The relative strength index was at 49.8.

Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 6.5% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

ALSO READ

India's March CPI inflation May Have Eased Back Into The RBI's Target Band

Opinion
India's March CPI inflation May Have Eased Back Into The RBI's Target Band
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh 
Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT