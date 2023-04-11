IRB Infrastructure Developers Shares Gain As Toll Collections Rise 21% In March

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. advanced the most in over two weeks after reporting a surge in toll collection in March.

The company's subsidiaries and joint ventures under its private InvIT reported a 21% year-on-year increase in total toll collection of Rs 3,699.91 crore in March.

The entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported a 40% rise in toll collection at Rs 1,930.85 crore, while its subsidiaries raked in Rs 1,769.06 crore in toll collection, a growth of 5% year-on-year.