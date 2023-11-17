IRB Infra Shares Hit Record After Moody's Affirms Long-Term Corporate Rating

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. hit record high on Friday after Moody's Investors Service Inc. affirmed the company's long-term corporate family rating.

Moody's affirmed 'Ba1 CFR' rating, citing IRB Infrastructure's financials to remain appropriate at the current level even though in over 12–18 months, some temporary weakening is expected.

The construction company's cash flow will increase over time from the capital expenditure, according to a Bloomberg report.