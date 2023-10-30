IPOs Worth Over Rs 31,000 Crore In The Pipeline

Initial public offerings planning to raise more than Rs 31,000 crore are in the pipeline.

As many as 27 IPOs are expected to hit the primary market soon, according to data compiled by Prime Database based on approvals granted by the market regulator.

Tata Technologies, ASK Automotive, Protean eGov Technologies, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Flair Writing Industries, Fedbank Financial Services and Park Hotels are among the companies that are expected to hit the primary market.