BQPrimeMarketsIPCA Laboratories Shares Slide To Nearly Three-Year Low After Unichem Deal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPCA Laboratories Shares Slide To Nearly Three-Year Low After Unichem Deal

IPCA Labs has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 2.35 crore shares in Unichem Labs.

25 Apr 2023, 10:20 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A lab technician testing a solution in a lab. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
A lab technician testing a solution in a lab. (Source: freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of IPCA Laboratories Ltd. fell to nearly three-year low, while those of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. gained after the former agreed to purchase a third of Unichem's overall shareholding.

The company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 2.35 crore shares from one of its promoter shareholders at a price of Rs 440 apiece for a total cash consideration of Rs 1,034.1 crore, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India. The business and product ranges of IPCA Labs and Unichem Labs complement each other's business and product ranges.

The company will also be making an open offer to acquire up to 26% of the shares of Unichem Labs at Rs 440 apiece, aggregating to Rs 805.4 crore, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India acquisition regulations.

ALSO READ

IPCA Labs To Acquire 33.38% Stake In Unichem Laboratories For Rs 1,034 Crore

Opinion
IPCA Labs To Acquire 33.38% Stake In Unichem Laboratories For Rs 1,034 Crore
Read More

Shares of IPCA Laboratories fell 7.75% to Rs 762.45 apiece as of 09:55 a.m., compared to a 0.01% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 9.13% intraday, the most in over eight months intraday since August 12, 2022. The scrip fell to nearly three-year low since June 4, 2020, to Rs 751 apiece on Tuesday.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 61.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 31.2.

Out of the 23 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.8%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off To A Volatile Start; Power Grid, HDFC Bank, TCS Drag

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off To A Volatile Start; Power Grid, HDFC Bank, TCS Drag
Read More

Shares of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. rose 1.02% to Rs 392 apiece as of 09:55 a.m., compared to a 0.01% decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 2.04% intraday.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 23.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock may be overbought.

ALSO READ

India To See Margin Growth Over Sales Growth In FY24, Says Motilal Oswal's Prateek Agrawal

Opinion
India To See Margin Growth Over Sales Growth In FY24, Says Motilal Oswal's Prateek Agrawal
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT