IPCA Laboratories Shares Slide To Nearly Three-Year Low After Unichem Deal

Shares of IPCA Laboratories Ltd. fell to nearly three-year low, while those of Unichem Laboratories Ltd. gained after the former agreed to purchase a third of Unichem's overall shareholding.

The company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 2.35 crore shares from one of its promoter shareholders at a price of Rs 440 apiece for a total cash consideration of Rs 1,034.1 crore, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India. The business and product ranges of IPCA Labs and Unichem Labs complement each other's business and product ranges.

The company will also be making an open offer to acquire up to 26% of the shares of Unichem Labs at Rs 440 apiece, aggregating to Rs 805.4 crore, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India acquisition regulations.