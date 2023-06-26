IPCA Lab Shares Falls 5% As U.S. FDA Issues Form 483 With Eight Observations

Shares of IPCA Laboratories fell as much as 4.95% intraday, before paring loss to trade 0.03% low as of 10:10 a.m. This compares with a 0.01% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock dropped the most since April 26, when it had hit a 7.33% low. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.56.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, nine suggest a 'hold' and six recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.1%.