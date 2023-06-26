IPCA Lab Shares Falls 5% As U.S. FDA Issues Form 483 With Eight Observations
The U.S. FDA had issued a Form 483 with eight observations to IPCA Laboratories' Indore plant, after the inspection.
Shares of IPCA Laboratories Ltd. declined on Monday after the U.S. drug regulator found eight violations of its requirements.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, after conducting the inspection at the company's Indore plants from June 15 to June 23, issued Form 483 with eight observations on the company's Indore plant.
Shares of IPCA Laboratories fell as much as 4.95% intraday, before paring loss to trade 0.03% low as of 10:10 a.m. This compares with a 0.01% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock dropped the most since April 26, when it had hit a 7.33% low. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.56.
Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, nine suggest a 'hold' and six recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.1%.