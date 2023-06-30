Investors Will Continue To Trade Through SGX In Relaunched Nifty In GIFT City

Operating in an AAA-rated global financial center as well as a neutral trading and clearing venue, SGX is well placed to help internationalise the Nifty brand when the index was incepted by NSE in 1996. NSE and SGX inked a partnership and the USD-denominated Nifty futures were launched on SGX in September 2000.

Today, it accounts for 52% of the offshore open interest in Indian equity indices, ahead of all other Indian equity indexes. "This speaks volumes of the demand and interest in the Nifty contracts and the international branding that SGX has built for the domestic India benchmark," Kan added.

Further, Kan said the transition of the Nifty trade matching to a single liquidity pool in Ahmedabad aims to build a larger unified market, creating a deeper liquidity pool with participation from both India and global investors.

"We are enlarging the ecosystem through the GIFT Connect," she underlined. "The market has the potential to increase manifolds."