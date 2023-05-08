Investors Wealth Climbs Over Rs 2.27 Lakh Crore As Markets Rally

Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore, according to exchange data.

"Markets recouped all of Friday’s losses as bulls took over the positive baton from the strong close at Wall Street amidst upbeat US jobs data. Realty, auto and banking stocks were star outperformers that triggered a sharp rally in benchmark indices," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.