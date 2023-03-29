Investors Should Focus On ‘Dividend Kings’ In Low Earnings Growth Markets: Nomura

Investors should focus on high-dividend stocks as a strategy, especially in low earnings growth markets like ASEAN, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

Such a strategy would make a comeback over the next few months, the brokerage said, as bond yields have started to decline due to increasing concerns about a U.S. recession. Earlier, due to high bond yields and interest rates, there was reduced investment appeal for high dividend stocks, it said.

"We think dividends as a strategy should outperform and be one area for investors," the note said.

The brokerage has identified companies with sustained high ‘actual’ delivered dividend returns over the past few years and has termed them 'Dividend Kings'. These are stocks that have delivered more than 3.5% compound annual growth rate dividend returns since 2016 and have also outperformed the local benchmarks, Nomura said.

"We would advise dividend investors to focus on ‘Dividend Kings’ of Asia and those whose 2023E consensus dividend yield is more than 3.5%", the note said.