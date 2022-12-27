Equities Rise, Dollar Falls Amid China Covid Shift: Markets Wrap
Investors will be looking to the outlook for inflation and China’s rapid shift from Covid Zero as markets open in Asia on Tuesday.
(Bloomberg) -- Equities and crude oil climbed Tuesday while the dollar declined amid positive sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures and the cooling of a key inflation measure in the US.
Chinese, Japanese and South Korean shares opened higher and futures contracts for US stocks rose about 0.7%. Oil was supported by the outlook for demand in China and as freezing weather across the US prompted refinery closures.
The offshore yuan added slightly to its advance overnight and the Thai baht rose on China’s announcement that it would drop quarantine for inbound travelers early next month. A gauge of dollar strength declined.
Yields on US Treasuries inched lower as they resumed trading after the benchmark 10-year rate increased the most last week since early April. It was around 3.73% on Tuesday.
Investors are taking encouragement from data on Friday that showed the Federal Reserve’s closely watched measure of inflation cooling and consumer spending stagnating. Still, price pressures from the tight labor market remain a concern for the Fed and a challenge to bets that interest rates will be cut next year.
Equities markets in Hong Kong and Australia remain closed Tuesday.
Key events this week:
- US wholesale inventories, Tuesday
- BOJ summary of opinions of Dec. 19-20 meeting, Wednesday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.6%
- South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6%
- The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0645
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 133.10 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9716 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6741
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,864.99
- Ether rose 0.5% to $1,223.4
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.73%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one-and-a-half basis points to 0.46%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $80.33 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,801.16 an ounce
