Investors in a Bind as Risk Appetite Slams Into a Resolute Fed

There’s another big question mark looming in an uptick in trading of short-dated options. That activity has amplified daily swings, adding to the noise and creating a further potential source of risk. This week, volume for contracts that expire on the same day they’re traded hit a record 50% share of all the options transactions on the S&P 500, data from CBOE and Nomura show. It’s a backdrop that’s creating a risk on the scale of the market’s early-2018 volatility implosion, according to JPMorgan’s Kolanovic.