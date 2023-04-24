Investors Favor Short Bonds on Prolonged India Rate Pause Bets

Tata Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. is looking at buying 3-5 year bonds to benefit from interest earning on coupon payments, while Bandhan Asset Management Ltd. is looking at adding securities in the 3-6 year segment, according to top officials at the fund management houses. Shorter tenure securities offer better returns than longer ones if the benchmark rates are on hold or if the cuts are shallow. Besides, traders don’t get compensated for the risk of adding duration.